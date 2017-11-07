Good day commuters!

No new construction to bother you with, but I have to ask: do you have your winter tires on yet?

The forecasted high for Friday is – 8 C.

Minus 8, folks. It begins. Pray for Mojo.

There have been lane reductions outside of peak periods on Colonel By Drive at Clegg Avenue where that new footbridge is going to go.

Have a great day!

