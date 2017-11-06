Good day commuters...

It's a bit wet out there this morning, so make sure you have more than your running lights on.

There are off-peak lane closures on Mitch Owens Road at Manotick Station Road. The lane closures will be in effect until November 20 to allow for the widening of the road and installation of new traffic signals. Access to local businesses remains open as usual.

Elsewhere, the left lane in both directions of Navaho Drive, Baseline Road and Heron Road will be closed intermittently until November 15 during off-peak hours for drilling. This includes:

Navaho Drive from Woodroffe Avenue to Baseline Road

Baseline Road from Navaho Drive to Prince of Wales Drive

Heron Road from Prince of Wales Drive to Data Centre Road

I've been sharing many e-mails about the non-reflective lines on the roads these days. Edna weighs in...

"Many of the lines on the roads have disappeared. Is this due to lack of maintenance and quality of paint?

The other week, I was going west on Strandherd Drive W. and there were no lines, plus it was raining and foggy. It was a complete black-out.

Also some parts of Fallowfield Road have no lines on the sides due to the fact that the edges of the road have collapsed. A complete asphalting job is needed there. I guess we shall have to wait until summer. Many of the curves particularly need it in order to keep drivers to their side of the road."

If you have a gripe or observation to share — good or bad — send it to doug.hempstead@cbc.ca

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic.