It's colder than yesterday, but — more importantly — it's dry. Thus, I expect a better commute this morning than Wednesday.

No question yesterday was awful both in the morning and afternoon due to heavy volume and many collisions.

The National Capital Commission wants to remind you that a 200-metre section of the Rideau Canal Eastern Pathway between Clegg and Herridge Streets is closed until fall 2018 for the construction of a new footbridge.

There are back-ups on Colonel By Drive around Clegg Street during peak periods.

