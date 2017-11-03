Good morning, commuters!

Rideau Street has reopened following yesterday's not-a-sinkhole hole drama. Do you feel confident using Rideau? I bet some folks might have some second thoughts, even though I have no doubt it's safe.

It's wet out there again this morning, so make sure you have more than just your running lights on.

David wrote to me yesterday with a plea:

"I just finished my usual 10-kilometre bicycle ride to work. I am bedecked with lights and reflectors. I had one motorist make an unsafe left turn almost right into me, one passed dangerously close (a few centimetres from my arm) and one cut me off while making a right turn immediately after overtaking me.

Please remind motorists that, on this dark morning on roads with lots of potholes, they have to share the road with cyclists and pedestrians."

Consider it done.

Skateway huts going in

A reminder that today and tomorrow crews will be installing huts and buildings on what will become the Rideau Canal Skateway.

Sections of Queen Elizabeth Driveway and Colonel By Drive will be temporarily closed.

On Friday, Queen Elizabeth Driveway (northbound and southbound lanes) will be closed between the Bank Street Bridge and Fifth Avenue from 8:45 a.m. to noon:

On Saturday, Colonel By Drive (northbound and southbound lanes) will be closed between Hawthorne Avenue (Pretoria Bridge) and Daly Avenue from 5 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

And then, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Colonel By Drive (northbound and southbound lanes) will be closed between Hog's Back Road and the Bronson Avenue Bridge. On-ramp and off-ramp access at the Bronson Bridge will remain open.

Some sections of the Rideau Canal pathways also may be closed for a short period during the installation.

Have a great day!

