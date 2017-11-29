Good morning, commuters!

It's a little bit wet out there this morning — not raining, but enough to create a visibility issue on the highways.

Worse, there are reports of fog patches and black ice. The slippery spots, as far as I've heard, seem to be on the 174 and 17 out in the Canaan Road, Cumberland and Rockland areas.

Whenever it's foggy and wet, it's always a good idea to have more than just your running lights on.

Have a great day!

Live blog

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.