Good morning, commuters!

Holy smokes, it's cold. That's going to change in a major way by this afternoon, cruising to 10 C from –14 C.

There are some traffic issues this morning. First, there was a homicide in Vanier, and there's still a street closure on Lajoie south of Montreal Road.

South of the city, there was a fatal collision involving tractor trailers on the 401. The highway is closed eastbound from Maitland to Prescott.

This is the second time in less than 24 hours that there has been a major crash involving big trucks on the 401 near Prescott. The highway was closed westbound from the 416 to Prescott due to a Monday afternoon crash, and remained closed Tuesday morning.

I got an email from Natalie who has grown tired of her fellow commuters whose behaviour makes her feel like a goody-two-shoes. She writes:

"Every day I see all manner of things. I just don't understand this devil-may-care approach to driving that so many people have adopted. Above all, there is one thing that gets my goat and seems to be a new (and exciting?) driving trend: Driving in the dark without headlights on.

"Why is this a thing? It used to be sort of noteworthy when you would see one in a season. But I've been seeing it several times each evening! I really don't think it has anything to do with automatic headlights (but if it does, then they're defective). Are people that dim they don't know they need their headlights on as much for rear visibility as for front visibility? Honestly, it takes no more effort to pop your headlights on than it does to use your signal light — a rant for another time."

If you have a rant to share about part of your commute, send it to me.

Have a great day!

