Good morning, commuters!
It's Friday, so expect a better trip this morning. Volume will likely be lighter — lots of kids have a PA day today.
There will still be lane reductions along much of the Sir John A Macdonald Parkway today for roadwork. Those will run 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
And don't drive to the Grey Cup if you're going. Your ticket gets you on the bus for free. In fact, steer clear of Lansdowne entirely on Sunday unless you're on foot, on a bus or on a bike.
Have a great day!
Live blog
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me at doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
Since yesterday afternoon, we have had two pedestrians hit by vehicles in two separate incidents, leaving both women in critical condition. We want to remind all road users to exercise caution and take a second look before crossing streets or making turns. @SROttawa #SaferRoads—
@OttawaPolice
