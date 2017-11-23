Good morning commuters!

Much colder out there this morning, but it was windy enough that the puddles dried up before they froze. For the most part, anyway.

Holy collisions yesterday. Not sure what got in to everybody, but there were a few road closures as a result.

One of those collisions involved a driver hitting a cyclist on the O'Connor Street bike lane at Waverley Street.

So, in three days there have been two pedestrians and a cyclist hit.

Police sent this out before the bike lane collision.

Since yesterday afternoon, we have had two pedestrians hit by vehicles in two separate incidents, leaving both women in critical condition. We want to remind all road users to exercise caution and take a second look before crossing streets or making turns. @SROttawa #SaferRoads — @OttawaPolice

Meanwhile, there's going to be some work done on the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway today and tomorrow.

Sections of both eastbound and westbound lanes will be closed during off-peak hours, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., to repair asphalt and catch basins.

Quite a span, too — from the Canadian War Museum to Lincoln Fields.

Flag persons will control motorists on the open lane of the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway during the work.

Have a great day!

