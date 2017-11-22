Good morning commuters!

It's wet and mild out there this morning. There may be some visibility issues on the highway as a result.

Here's hoping for a day without any pedestrians being struck. It would be nice for a change.

Police say they've found the suspect vehicle from Monday's hit & run in Little Italy. Now they just need to find the driver. I see dangerous situations all the time involving drivers and pedestrians.

Most typically, pedestrians are in danger when there is a left-turning vehicle stopped and waiting for a gap in traffic so he or she can turn. The danger comes when the driver gets too focused on looking for the gap that when one finally arrives they zip through it, not re-checking to see if there's a pedestrian halfway across the street to their left.

Advanced signals for pedestrians help this, but not all intersections have them. With the daylight so limited at this time of year, it's often dark during peak commuting periods. Bad recipe.

Take care out there.

Have a great day.

