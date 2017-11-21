Good morning commuters!

Its warning up a bit — will be nearly double digits today. Perhaps it is an opportunity to put up the Christmas lights.

Preston Street has re-opened after yesterday afternoon's serious hit and run collision. A young woman was struck by a driver who didn't stop. Police are still looking for a grey, four-door Honda Civic with a missing passenger headlight and damage to the front lower bumper. The car's passenger windshield might also be damaged.

There's no new construction to warn you about and no real end in sight to the stuff which already exists.

Have a great day!

