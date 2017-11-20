Good morning, commuters!

Even though all the main routes are clear of snow, the sidestreets and backstreets are very slippery.

Folks are still sending me their commuter traffic gripes. In fact, Christine wrote to me with three.

She said:

"One... Running yellow/red lights. This is no longer the exception to the rule, but the norm. There hasn't been one intersection I've been at that some[one] doesn't run the yellow or red light. What is the hurry? A few weeks ago I was at an intersection where I had the green light BUT a commercial truck coming from my left ran the red light — luckily I saw that he wasn't going to stop and I avoided getting T-boned.

"Two... People who don't signal that they're turning left/right or changing lanes. I'm not a mind reader people. I get the urge to follow these people to their destination then confront them and tell them they have a defective turn signal.

"Three... Lane hoppers. When you are driving our streets, this isn't a scene from "The Fast and Furious!" The number of cars I witness hop in and out of cars on four lanes is unbelievable."



Leah, meanwhile, wants to rant about not moving over for emergency vehicles.

She writes:

"So I was on my way home last night when I could see in my rear view mirror that an ambulance was on its way. I knew an intersection was coming up, so I was already getting ready to move over. Well, that intersection was the scene of a pretty serious collision. Fire trucks and a paramedic were already on-scene, one truck was flipped on its roof and another car was pretty banged up. Our two lanes were clear, and even though an ambulance was on its way, no one left a lane free.

"The light turned to red, the ambulance rolled up, and the van that was blocking it did not move. I couldn't believe it! They did not move until the light turned green.

"Please, people, realize that that's a really good reason to go through a red light and people will not get upset at you for doing so (Especially when there is no cross traffic to worry about because a collision is blocking the cross traffic from going through). If anything I'm pretty sure it's against the law not to move aside for emergency vehicles."

Have a good day!

Live blog

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.