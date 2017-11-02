Good morning, commuters!

It's dark and wet out there, visibility is poor, and it's going to be a pretty dreadful commute.

It's also a decent morning to get an idea of just how hard it is to see the painted lines on the roads these days.

People are really upset about the lack of reflective road paint. I'm getting lots of e-mails about it. Here's Mark, for example:

"Regarding the lines (or lack thereof) on Ottawa's roads, I have been amazed at the lack of care for safety on the roads in this city. I'm from Vancouver, where autumn and winter evenings are dark because of low light levels, dark fir trees, and rainy nights. I never had problems seeing the lines on those wet roads."

Also, Ottawa roads seem to be filled with potholes and crevasses that jar the driver and car suspension and create unsafe driving conditions. Merivale Road is the worst. As a student at an Ottawa university, I'm embarrassed to introduce Ottawa as our nation's capital to visitors from other countries. Come on, Ottawa, you can do better than this."

And Pam weighs in:

"Add to the poor paint the lovely new smooth asphalt they've put down. I'd say 90 per cent of my commute from east of Embrun to Kanata has been repaved in the last two seasons. Add rain to those areas and it's like a mirror. The water does not drain off, and the spray from other cars makes it almost impossible to see those lines made with the useless paint.

When you get into the city, and add the streetlights to the glare off the water, can it get any worse? Yes, actually: [don't forget] those drivers that won't slow down."

Speaking of road paint: for pedestrians, this is pretty cool.

Have a great day!

