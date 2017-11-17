Good morning, commuters!

Yesterday we found out about an official Environment Canada alert that said a significant winter storm is on its way. Sure hope you've managed to get those winter tires on.

Somewhat like Ontario, this blog is a place to rant, a place to grow. I got a good one from Susan.

She writes:

"A few weeks ago I made a road trip, which required me to leave very early in the morning so traffic was light. It was also pitch black and raining. I had to travel through the construction zone on Prince of Wales Drive and found the reflections of those orange and black pylons in pools of water distracting. In addition, although I know Ottawa well, I had not driven through that construction zone before.

"Not so for the person in the SUV behind me who clearly knew the road well and who was following so closely that I almost felt that I should invite him to sit in my back seat.

"I was not travelling below the speed limit but clearly the person behind me would have liked me to go more quickly. Under normal circumstances I would have pulled over and allowed him to go first, but in a construction zone opportunities to do so are limited or non-existent.

"Not everyone on the roads may have the local knowledge to go quickly. In any event, in a construction zone, particularly when it is rainy (and some of the pylons had blown over as an additional driving challenge), a little more caution would be preferable."

I think what she's saying is this: stop being so aggressive. It makes people hate you and creates stress, distraction and dangerous situations.

You also save almost no measurable time.

Stop it.

Have a great weekend, folks. If you have a commuter rant to share, send it to doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

