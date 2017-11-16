Good morning commuters!

It's a little bit wet out there this morning. Shouldn't be enough to cause the widespread, hair on fire freakouts that normally happen when Ottawa tries to drive in the rain — the devil's laughter ringing through their car stereo speakers.

Still, you'll probably have less favourable visibility than you did yesterday.

I have some good news and bad news. The bad news first? OK.

It concerns Orleans.

Westbound St-Joseph Boulevard will go down to just one lane at some point today for a block, about a block west of Place d'Orleans. It will stay this way until mid-December. The north sidewalk will be closed as well.

The good news concerns folks in the Fisher Heights part of town. Construction that's been around since August is set to end tomorrow on Deer Park Road, west from Fisher Avenue.

Have a great day!

