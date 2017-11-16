Good morning commuters!
It's a little bit wet out there this morning. Shouldn't be enough to cause the widespread, hair on fire freakouts that normally happen when Ottawa tries to drive in the rain — the devil's laughter ringing through their car stereo speakers.
Still, you'll probably have less favourable visibility than you did yesterday.
I have some good news and bad news. The bad news first? OK.
It concerns Orleans.
Westbound St-Joseph Boulevard will go down to just one lane at some point today for a block, about a block west of Place d'Orleans. It will stay this way until mid-December. The north sidewalk will be closed as well.
The good news concerns folks in the Fisher Heights part of town. Construction that's been around since August is set to end tomorrow on Deer Park Road, west from Fisher Avenue.
Have a great day!
Live blog
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me at doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.