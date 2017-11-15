Good morning commuters!

Things are a-stir in suburban Stittsville.

Johnwoods Street will be permanently closing today. Commuters are encouraged to use Huntmar Road and other alternate routes. Residents of Rosehill Avenue encourage you not to use their street — especially tomorrow night, as a cut-through to and from the Senators game.

They're a little fearful of increased traffic flow in an area where there are many children.

Coun. Shad Qadri says a number of traffic calming measures have been put in place to slow traffic on Rosehill — where residents made and installed a fake sign which reads "Autoroute Rosehill Expressway."

Temporary flex stakes were installed on Rosehill Avenue by the developer. Quadri says the long-term plan is for chicanes to be permanently installed on the street next year.

In addition, there are already plans underway to have a speed board installed in this area and Qadri has asked for more police presence.

Basically folks, there's a bunch of worried parents out in Stittsville. Be mindful of this.

Have a great day!

Live blog

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.