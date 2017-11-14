Good day, commuters!

Those who still had to work yesterday were treated to a very efficient commute. This will not be the case today. I expect volume to return to normal today — the busiest day since last Thursday.

Seems lots of folks used the displaced stat holiday yesterday to get their winter tires on. Probably a great idea. The stage is set for winter to arrive and stay. The ground is pretty hard.

No new construction to warn you about, but there will be a month of lane reductions starting Thursday on St-Joseph Boulevard in Orleans.

Have a great Tuesday!

Live blog

