Good morning commuters!

Wear a tuque today, not a hat, because you'll lose anything that isn't snug to your head.

It's damn windy — which is a bit of a problem in my neighbourhood this morning. It's paper-and-cardboard-recycling day, and there are flying boxes everywhere.

I expect traffic to be decent this morning, since it's Friday and we didn't get the snow we feared.

Also, it might be a fake long weekend for some folks: Remembrance Day is tomorrow, so there could be a displaced holiday on Monday for some government and Crown corporation employees.

Speaking of Remembrance Day, don't forget that there will be widespread road closures and many pedestrians around the city's many community cenotaphs tomorrow.

Not all ceremonies are held at 11 a.m., either. Some run in the early afternoon, so expect a day of traffic impacts.

Of course, the big ceremony is at the National War Memorial on Elgin at Wellington, where roads begin to be shut down at 7:30 a.m. The following street closures will be in effect:

Rideau/Wellington Street between Sussex/Colonel By Drive and Bank Street.

Queen Street between O'Connor Street and Elgin Street.

Elgin Street between Wellington Street and Albert Street.

Metcalfe Street between Wellington Street and Albert Street.

O'Connor Street between Wellington Street and Queen Street.

Then, there will also be temporary street closures prior to and following the ceremony at the National War Memorial:

Laurier Avenue between Nicholas Street and Elgin Street.

Elgin Street between Laurier Avenue and Albert Street.

Colonel By Drive between Rideau Street and Daly Avenue.

MacKenzie Avenue extension between Rideau Street and Daly Avenue.

Daly Avenue between Colonel By Drive and Nicholas Street.

Nicholas Street (southbound) between Daly Avenue and Laurier Avenue.

Elgin Street between Albert Street and Slater Street.

Have a great weekend.

