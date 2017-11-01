Good morning, commuters!

It's not only Take Your Kid To Work Day, but also Take Your Leftover Halloween Candy To Work Day.

So, it seems we've found a hot topic — the painted lines on the 417. Last week, I included comments in this blog from a listener, Doris, who has a hard time seeing them. It turns out, she's not alone.

Nicholas weighs in: "I agree 100% with the comments from Doris that you posted on your web page today. The Highway 417 lane markings are nearly 100% invisible when driving at night in the rain. I would extend this comment to include other recently completed areas of construction such as Riverside Drive from Smyth to the Vanier Parkway."

Martin also agrees.

"Doris is right on the money. The quality of the paint used to paint the road markings is abysmally bad. I actually wrote to the Ontario Ministry of Transportation to find out whether there are any plans to improve this. The answer was very vague, indicating things are good the way they are.

I recommend a night drive in Germany, Austria or many other European countries to experience first-hand how highly reflective road markings transform night driving in bad weather into something much less strenuous for one's eyes. They are a thicker layer than mere thin paint and contain highly reflective plastic pearls. Often combined with reflective road marker posts that line the road on either side, there is little guesswork required as to where you are, even when conditions are bad.

I guess for us the cheapest is good enough. We seem content to re-paint lines every year instead of selecting high-vis, durable products. The future has already been invented! Get with it!"

Is there an area of the city — car lanes or bike lanes — where the paint is a problem? Tell me about it. Email me at doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

Have a great day!

Live blog

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.