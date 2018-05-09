Good morning commuters!

It sure smelled like smoke in Chinatown on my drive in this morning.

Raymond Street, just north of Highway 417, is closed between Cambridge and Lebreton streets due to an overnight fire.

Ottawa firefighters have the main body of interior fire extinguished at 240 Bell Street North. Crews are opening up the attic space and roof. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottcity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottcity</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottfire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottfire</a> <a href="https://t.co/x45mmqUPQe">pic.twitter.com/x45mmqUPQe</a> —@OFSFirePhoto

The Lac Leamy Parkway is now closed to vehicular traffic because of high water levels.

The entrance at Fournier Blvd is closed until further notice.

CLOSED | Due to high water levels, the Leamy Lake Parkway will be temporarily closed to vehicular traffic beginning 8pm tonight. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Gatineau?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Gatineau</a> <a href="https://t.co/Ltk2096Q14">https://t.co/Ltk2096Q14</a> <a href="https://t.co/IuMJqalpM0">pic.twitter.com/IuMJqalpM0</a> —@NCC_CCN

There's flooding affecting pedestrians and cyclists under the New Orchard and Carleton avenue exits on the Sir John A Macdonald multi-use pathway.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottbike?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottbike</a> - the riverside pathway by the Carleton Avenue exit is flooded. Right before I got here a cyclist apparently fell in the river trying to ford it (she is OK). <a href="https://t.co/AkklWCFfMY">pic.twitter.com/AkklWCFfMY</a> —@amkfoote

Have a great day!

Live blog

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me at​doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.