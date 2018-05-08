Good morning commuters!

There will be lane reductions on Scott Street at both Bayview Road and Hinchey Avenue today for LRT work from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This is the second and final day for maintenance work on the Hog's Back bridge. There may be intermittent closures.

The eastbound left lane is closed on Highway 174 between Jeanne d'Arc and Orléans boulevards from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today for guardrail repairs.

And finally, that construction in the middle of Bayswater Avenue and Somerset Street West is gone.

Come on, Jets.

Have a great day!

