Good morning commuters!

Construction season really heats up this morning.

Holland Avenue will have lane reductions between Fisher and Carling avenues until July for paving.

For the same reason, Fisher will have lane reductions between Baseline Road and Carling — again, until July.

There will be intermittent closures on the Hog's Back bridge today and tomorrow for maintenance work.

And the next phase of work begins today on Elgin Street between Gloucester and Cooper streets until the end of June.

Elgin is reduced to three lanes and there will be no parking on west side of Elgin from Lisgar Street to Cooper.

Access to the City Hall parking garage will be maintained.

Finally, there are lane reductions on Bank Street between Conroy and Albion roads until the end of June.

Have a great week!

Live blog

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me at​doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.