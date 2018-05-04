Good morning commuters!

After a very trying week of traffic, we've finally made it to Friday. It should be better today.

That said, there's more than a few impacts right around the corner.

Roads will be closed for the CN Cycle for CHEO on Sunday from 6 a.m. until around 1 p.m.

The full list of closures is here, but generally the route goes from LeBreton Flats as far west as Britannia, as far east as the eastern end of the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, as far south as Mooney's Bay and as far north as the Ottawa River.



Roads will be closed around the National War Memorial for the commemoration of the Battle of the Atlantic on Sunday from 7:30 a.m. until noon.

Elgin Street shrinks near City Hall

Again, beginning at 9 a.m. today southbound Elgin will be down to one lane of traffic from Lisgar to Nepean streets for the day.

You won't be able to park on Elgin, Lisgar or Nepean streets in the area for the weekend.



This weekend, traffic on Elgin will be reduced to one lane in each direction from Gloucester to Lisgar streets on the east side of the median.

There will be no access to Elgin from Nepean.

Traffic on Nepean Street will be temporarily adjusted to two-way traffic between Elgin and Metcalfe streets.



On Monday, traffic on Elgin will be reduced to three lanes between Gloucester and Cooper streets.

The west-side lane in this section will be closed.



Work there is expected to be completed by late June

But wait, there's more

Eagleson Road is down to one lane in each direction during off-peak hours, between Stonehaven and Abbeyhill drives.

These intermittent off-peak lane closures are required to redo median crossovers and will last until May 18.

From tonight at 7 p.m. until Monday at 3 p.m. there will be continuous lane closures there to repair the local watermain.



There will be temporary lane reductions on Highway 417 eastbound between the Vanier Parkway and St. Laurent Boulevard, including a temporary lane reduction on the eastbound off-ramp at St. Laurent Boulevard, from tonight at 10 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.

The lane reduction is required for work on the watermain in the area and is weather permitting.



Bank Street will have intermittent lane reductions between Conroy and Albion roads until June 28 for pavement resurfacing.



Fisher Avenue from Baseline Road to Carling Avenue also needs some pavement work and will have off-peak lane reductions in both directions until June.



It's the same story on Mitch Owens Road from River Road to 300 metres east of Downey Road.



Did you get all that?

Have a great day!

Live blog

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me at​doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.