Good morning commuters!

No new construction today, but there will be plenty in June, including some stuff causing lane reductions on Carling Avenue between Bayshore Drive and Richmond Road in the west end starting Monday.

When you commute from the west end to Centretown and back four times a day, you notice things.

For example, no matter if it's 4:30 a.m. or 6:30 p.m., there's always a line at McDonald's and there's always someone dining alone in Tim Hortons.

At 6:30 p.m., the price of gas is around $1.22. At 4:30 a.m. it's around $1.36 and stays that way for much of the day.

Try to avoid buying gas during the day, people. It really looks like you're being gouged.



Have a great day!

Live blog

