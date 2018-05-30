Good morning, commuters!

Today is the last day of lane reductions and roadwork on Queen Elizabeth Driveway between Second and Fifth avenues.

In other news, Ottawa police sent out an interesting tweet yesterday afternoon:

As of Friday, 8 cyclists, 5 pedestrians and 2 motorcyclists have been involved in collisions. A reminder to all commuters to obey the rules of the road and make safety your priority. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DriveSafe?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DriveSafe</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/SROttawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SROttawa</a> —@OttawaPolice

This is the second time they've issued a tweet like this in the past two or three weeks.

And as of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, there had already been a crash involving a cyclist on Booth Street near Lebreton Flats.

Have a great day!

