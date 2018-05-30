Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for May 30
Live traffic updates as they happen during the morning and afternoon commutes
Good morning, commuters!
Today is the last day of lane reductions and roadwork on Queen Elizabeth Driveway between Second and Fifth avenues.
In other news, Ottawa police sent out an interesting tweet yesterday afternoon:
As of Friday, 8 cyclists, 5 pedestrians and 2 motorcyclists have been involved in collisions. A reminder to all commuters to obey the rules of the road and make safety your priority. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DriveSafe?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DriveSafe</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/SROttawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SROttawa</a>—@OttawaPolice
This is the second time they've issued a tweet like this in the past two or three weeks.
And as of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, there had already been a crash involving a cyclist on Booth Street near Lebreton Flats.
Have a great day!
Live blog
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me atdoug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
