There's a procession happening today from Cobourg Street in Lowertown to the Grotto of our Lady Lourdes on Montreal Road. It runs from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. but is supposed to stick to the sidewalks.

Later in the day, there's a National Bike Day event on Parliament Hill for an hour, starting around 5:30 p.m., so expect a few tie-ups along Wellington Street in the latter part of the commute.

There was a bit of parking news Monday... as of June 1, you'll be allowed to park your vehicle for up to six consecutive hours — between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. — on streets where there are no parking limit signs. (It used to be three hours.)

