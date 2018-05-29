Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for May 29
Good morning, commuters!
There's a procession happening today from Cobourg Street in Lowertown to the Grotto of our Lady Lourdes on Montreal Road. It runs from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. but is supposed to stick to the sidewalks.
Later in the day, there's a National Bike Day event on Parliament Hill for an hour, starting around 5:30 p.m., so expect a few tie-ups along Wellington Street in the latter part of the commute.
There was a bit of parking news Monday... as of June 1, you'll be allowed to park your vehicle for up to six consecutive hours — between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. — on streets where there are no parking limit signs. (It used to be three hours.)
Have a great day!
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me atdoug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
