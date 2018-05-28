Good morning, commuters!

It's going to be a humid one today, which is not great news for the workers who will be doing lane reductions and closures on Colonel By Drive 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. today between the University of Ottawa underpass and the Corktown Footbridge.

This work — which continues until the end of June — is being done to create safer cycling and pedestrian crossings at the intersection. Crews start paving today on Harrison Drive between Greenbank Road and Monterey Road, where Leslie Park School used to be.

The same thing is happening north of there on Morrison Drive between Greenbank and Baseline roads, but until July.

Queen Elizabeth Driveway is down to one lane for water main work between Second and Fifth avenues until Wednesday.

