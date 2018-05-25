Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for May 25
Live traffic updates as they happen during the morning and afternoon commutes
Good morning commuters!
If you're south of the capital this morning, the eastbound Highway 401 is closed from Odessa to Gardiners Road in Kingston because of a collision.
Ottawa Race Weekend closures begin today.
Starting at 8 a.m., the Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be closed between Laurier Avenue and Somerset Street.
This includes the Laurier Avenue east off-ramp and some access to and from the National Arts Centre.
The full list of race maps and lane closures is here.
Have a great weekend!
Live blog
