Good morning commuters!

If you're south of the capital this morning, the eastbound Highway 401 is closed from Odessa to Gardiners Road in Kingston because of a collision.

ROAD CLOSURE: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy401?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy401</a> EB between County Rd 6 and Gardiners Rd <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Kingston?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Kingston</a>: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OPP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OPP</a> on scene. ^aw —@OPP_COMM_ER

Ottawa Race Weekend closures begin today.

Starting at 8 a.m., the Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be closed between Laurier Avenue and Somerset Street.

This includes the Laurier Avenue east off-ramp and some access to and from the National Arts Centre.

The full list of race maps and lane closures is here.

Have a great weekend!

Live blog

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me at​doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.