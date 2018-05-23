Skip to Main Content
Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for May 23

Follow live traffic updates during Ottawa Morning from 5:30 to 8:30 a.m. and All In A Day from 3 to 6 p.m.

Live traffic updates as they happen during the morning and afternoon commutes

Doug Hempstead · CBC News ·
Readers have shared a few reasons for issues on Prince of Wales Drive, which plunges into Ottawa's southern suburbs. They seem to agree some problem intersections could use some police presence. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)
Good morning commuters!

No new construction today on this shortened work-week.

Yesterday I shared an e-mail from a listener who is asking for police presence on Prince of Wales Drive south of Fisher Avenue to stop drivers from abusing or misusing the right turning lane as a passing or "get-ahead" lane.

Jason wrote to me with his own interpretation of the problem on this stretch of road.

He writes:

"I agree the run-up to the lights at Colonnade Road and Prince of Wales is a pain. I experience it every day.

However, they're wrong with the reasoning for it.

In actuality, traffic is so backed up that drivers merging off Fisher are locked in the right lane.

They try to get over but drivers wanting to get into the Colonnade business park, including commercial trucks, push them right up to the intersection.

Drivers wanting to continue up Prince of Wales should stop further back and deal with the honks and get people to start scissoring.

Now, some are [jerks]. I see them frequently there and maybe some police involvement would help tame them. 

That intersection is a complete mess.

The volume Prince of Wales is supporting is well beyond its capacity.

The intersection improvements as part of the resurfacing farther south have done little beyond making the commute more smooth (no potholes) but still effectively the same time. The choke points still exist!

What a waste of public funding … the city should have deferred it and secured the [money] required to actually twin Prince of Wales like the original plan was, pre-LRT."

If you have a traffic gripe or observation, send it to doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me at​doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.

