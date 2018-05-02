Good morning commuters!

It's supposed to be warm for reals today, so expect plenty of commuters on foot and on a bike.

This is bike to work month, after all.

No new construction today, but that stuff on Elgin Street around Gladstone Avenue is supposed to temporarily wrap up today.

This is the first pre-phase to prepare for the first phase of renewal along Elgin.

Long story short: it may get better there, briefly, before the real construction starts.

The next stretch of roadwork is roughly between Laurier Avenue and Somerset Street, starting Friday.

Southbound Elgin Street will be down to one lane of traffic, then over the weekend that applies to both directions.

From Monday until late June, the right-hand lane of southbound Elgin Street will close from Gloucester to Cooper streets, with no parking on Nepean and Lisgar Streets near Elgin.

Have a great day!

