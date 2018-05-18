Good morning commuters!

I expect today to be a much simpler commute because of the Victoria Day long weekend — many public servants have the day off today as well as Monday.

Near the end of yesterday's afternoon commute, yet another cyclist was in a collision with a driver. By my count, that was six in four days. This one happened on O'Connor at Cooper. I think there's been at least two on the O'Connor segregated bike lane.

The Early Bird Run happens Saturday on Colonel By Drive, which will be closed between Hog's Back Road and Clegg Street from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The grand opening of Sunday Bikedays takes place Sunday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sir John A Macdonald Parkway, Colonel By and the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway.

During the Tulip Festival fireworks at Dow's Lake on Sunday, Queen Elizabeth Drive will be closed between Preston Street and Torrington Place.

Colonel By will be closed between Hog's Back and Canal Woods Terrace from 8:30 a.m. until after 11 a.m.

Speaking of the Tulip Festival, this week I floated the idea of closing part of Queen Elizabeth Driveway on the weekend during events. I got a mixed reaction, and some suggestions of other roads that should close, as well as some that are currently closed — which should open.

Judi e-mailed me about one of those:

"The very south end of Chapel was closed to vehicles except buses and bikes for about one block a few years ago which means that all the car traffic has to use that big ramp-like thing and the intersection at King Edward then back onto Mann. This means getting all mixed up in traffic coming off the 417 and going into U of O and much of the LRT construction, when all we want to do is get to/from Sandy Hill/Lowertown. And it's not as if many buses actually are routed that way and I'm sure there will be fewer once the LRT is functional."

Elizabeth, meanwhile, is looking for more closures. She writes:

"The Byward Market should be closed to vehicles. There are many pedestrians in the market especially in the summer that I find it to be very congested with all the vehicle traffic. Let people enjoy the patios at restaurants without the smell of fumes or noise from vehicles! Pedestrians can also walk freely and there would not be impatient drivers waiting for pedestrians to stop crossing at four way stop signs."

I'm off until Tuesday. Have a great long weekend!

Live blog

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me at​doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.