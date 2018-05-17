Good morning commuters!

That secret route into central Ottawa from Kanata is scheduled to reopen this morning.

I'm talking about eastbound Timm Drive between Haanel Drive and Eagleson Road.

It runs parallel to Hazeldean Road and Highway 417 between Kanata and Bells Corners.

Your feedback

Yesterday I floated the idea of closing Queen Elizabeth Driveway to vehicles on the weekends during the Canadian Tulip Festival, seeing as it's completely congested anyway.

The Queen Elizabeth Driveway gets pretty congested during the Canadian Tulip Festival. What do you think of the idea of closing it to traffic during those two weekends? <a href="https://t.co/Cj2X3Uekoi">https://t.co/Cj2X3Uekoi</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/otttraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#otttraffic</a> via <a href="https://twitter.com/cbcotttraffic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcotttraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/Vqpa0BNonF">pic.twitter.com/Vqpa0BNonF</a> —@CBCOttawa

The reaction seemed typically and expectedly mixed.

A number of people thought it was a bad idea because they use QED as a key route to and from downtown.

I contest that on weekends, it's pretty easy to find a different way.

One valid reason not to close part of the Driveway to traffic is the effect it would have on people with mobility issues.

I think the best solution is an improved shuttle service and to just close the Driveway to vehicles from Preston to Bank streets.

On a somewhat related note, remember the NCC's Sunday Bikedays starts this weekend, closing Colonel By Drive, the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway and Colonel By Drive to vehicles to let cyclists pedal freely between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Is there anything else you think should be closed to vehicles?

Is there something which should be opened to vehicles?

Is there something that's closed to everything which should be open?

Let me know doug.hempstead@cbc.ca

Have a great day!

Live blog

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me at​doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.