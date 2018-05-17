Skip to Main Content
Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for May 17

Notifications

Live Blog

Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for May 17

Follow live traffic updates during Ottawa Morning from 5:30 to 8:30 a.m. and All In A Day from 3 to 6 p.m.

Live traffic updates as they happen during the morning and afternoon commutes

Doug Hempstead · CBC News ·
The Queen Elizabeth Driveway gets very congested near Dow's Lake during the Canadian Tulip Festival. What can we do about it? (CBC)
comments

Good morning commuters!

That secret route into central Ottawa from Kanata is scheduled to reopen this morning.

I'm talking about eastbound Timm Drive between Haanel Drive and Eagleson Road.

It runs parallel to Hazeldean Road and Highway 417 between Kanata and Bells Corners.

Your feedback

Yesterday I floated the idea of closing Queen Elizabeth Driveway to vehicles on the weekends during the Canadian Tulip Festival, seeing as it's completely congested anyway.

The reaction seemed typically and expectedly mixed.

A number of people thought it was a bad idea because they use QED as a key route to and from downtown.

I contest that on weekends, it's pretty easy to find a different way.

One valid reason not to close part of the Driveway to traffic is the effect it would have on people with mobility issues.

I think the best solution is an improved shuttle service and to just close the Driveway to vehicles from Preston to Bank streets.

On a somewhat related note, remember the NCC's Sunday Bikedays starts this weekend, closing Colonel By Drive, the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway and Colonel By Drive to vehicles to let cyclists pedal freely between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Is there anything else you think should be closed to vehicles?

Is there something which should be opened to vehicles?

Is there something that's closed to everything which should be open?

Let me know doug.hempstead@cbc.ca

Have a great day!

Live blog

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me at​doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.

About the Author

Doug Hempstead

CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist

Doug Hempstead is CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist and can be heard on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning and All In A Day. Sometimes, he even sleeps. Originally from the Ottawa Valley, he is a musician and family man - married with two daughters. Doug is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years experience in the region covering all types of news. He welcomes your input on traffic issues and can be called directly while the shows are airing at 613-288-6900. Tweet him at @cbcotttraffic or @DougHempstead. His e-mail is doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
    Report Typo or Error|

    Related Stories

    Popular Now

    1. Find more popular stories

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Discover more from CBC

    More stories from us