Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for May 15
Live traffic updates as they happen during the morning and afternoon commutes
Good morning commuters!
Another nice day!
It's day two of two for paving on the westbound 174 ramp to southbound Blair.
There will be narrow lanes on the eastbound 174 ramp for Tenth Line, for guardrail repairs.
And maintenance is planned today on the Chaudière Bridge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., affecting the sidewalk.
There were a number of roll-over collisions yesterday, at least one of them in a suburban neighbourhood where the speed limit is 40 km/h. The car flipped onto its roof in a small park used by kids and dogs — not terribly far from a school. Slow down.
Have a great day!
Live blog
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me atdoug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.