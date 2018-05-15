Good morning commuters!

Another nice day!

It's day two of two for paving on the westbound 174 ramp to southbound Blair.

There will be narrow lanes on the eastbound 174 ramp for Tenth Line, for guardrail repairs.

And maintenance is planned today on the Chaudière Bridge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., affecting the sidewalk.

There were a number of roll-over collisions yesterday, at least one of them in a suburban neighbourhood where the speed limit is 40 km/h. The car flipped onto its roof in a small park used by kids and dogs — not terribly far from a school. Slow down.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me at​doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.