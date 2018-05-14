Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for May 14

Good morning commuters!

There's a pretty significant paving project getting underway today in the Carlington area.

Have you seen all those cones along Fisher Avenue? Today they go into use.

Lane reductions start for paving on Fisher between Baseline Drive and Carling Avenue until July.

Not far away, the same thing is happening on Holland Avenue between Fisher and Carling, also until July.

Good news, though, for folks who commute to or through Centretown.

Queen Street is set to reopen between Bank and O'Connor streets today. I'm not sure yet if vehicles will just be able to go one way, or both.

Have a great week!

