If there's a good number of Winnipeg Jets fans in the city, I expect traffic to be light this morning after last night's series-clinching win.

It's cold, really, this morning. I hope my geraniums are OK. Didn't bother bringing them in.

Looks like the raccoons had a field day in Hintonburg overnight, where it appears to be garbage day this morning.

Some some big bruisers waddling around among the toppled garbage bins and lids.

Anyway, traffic …

Small sections of the Portage Bridge northbound HOV lane near Wellington Street will be closed until early June for a street light refurbishing project.

The bridge's southbound left lane will be partially closed for this as well.

Centrum Boulevard will be closed between Brisebois Crescent and Prestone Drive for Orléans Poutine Fest from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. today, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. tomorrow and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Part of Friel Street will be closed today for the "removal of a man hoist" … what's that? Sounds uncomfortable.

