Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for May 11
Live traffic updates as they happen during the morning and afternoon commutes
Good morning commuters!
If there's a good number of Winnipeg Jets fans in the city, I expect traffic to be light this morning after last night's series-clinching win.
It's cold, really, this morning. I hope my geraniums are OK. Didn't bother bringing them in.
Looks like the raccoons had a field day in Hintonburg overnight, where it appears to be garbage day this morning.
Some some big bruisers waddling around among the toppled garbage bins and lids.
Anyway, traffic …
Small sections of the Portage Bridge northbound HOV lane near Wellington Street will be closed until early June for a street light refurbishing project.
The bridge's southbound left lane will be partially closed for this as well.
Centrum Boulevard will be closed between Brisebois Crescent and Prestone Drive for Orléans Poutine Fest from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. today, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. tomorrow and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Part of Friel Street will be closed today for the "removal of a man hoist" … what's that? Sounds uncomfortable.
Have a great day!
Live blog
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me atdoug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.