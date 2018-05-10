Skip to Main Content
Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for May 10

Notifications

Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for May 10

Follow live traffic updates during Ottawa Morning from 5:30 to 8:30 a.m. and All In A Day from 3 to 6 p.m.

Live traffic updates as they happen during the morning and afternoon commutes

Doug Hempstead · CBC News ·
Today is one of the bigger annual rallies and marches around Parliament HIll, with one of the biggest traffic impacts as well. (Canadian Press)
comments

Good morning commuters!

This is the trickiest commute of the year for me.

I do a split shift, so I drive from the west end to the CBC twice a day.

Getting here during March For Life is a bit of a chore, because I usually aim to get here by 2 p.m.

Not today.

For days, Ottawa police have been warning about the big demonstration expected to begin on Parliament Hill around noon.

The whole to-do will last until 5 p.m. and includes a march downtown with rolling road closures in Centretown.

Protesters will be marching starting around 1:30 p.m until 4 p.m. 

The road closures by police will start around 1 p.m.

The march is expected to conclude with a return of protesters to Parliament Hill around 3 p.m.

Following the march, commuters should continue to expect traffic delays on Wellington Street as protesters will remain on Parliament Hill until around 5 p.m. and an influx of buses to take them away will surely impede traffic and public transit.

For me, it means I need to get to work before 1 p.m. to run the risk of not being late for a show that starts at 3 p.m.

I have my plan. Good luck with yours if you need one too.

Live blog

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me at​doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.

About the Author

Doug Hempstead

CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist

Doug Hempstead is CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist and can be heard on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning and All In A Day. Sometimes, he even sleeps. Originally from the Ottawa Valley, he is a musician and family man - married with two daughters. Doug is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years experience in the region covering all types of news. He welcomes your input on traffic issues and can be called directly while the shows are airing at 613-288-6900. Tweet him at @cbcotttraffic or @DougHempstead. His e-mail is doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
    Report Typo or Error|

    Related Stories

    Popular Now

    1. Find more popular stories

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Discover more from CBC

    More stories from us