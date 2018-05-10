Good morning commuters!

This is the trickiest commute of the year for me.

I do a split shift, so I drive from the west end to the CBC twice a day.

Getting here during March For Life is a bit of a chore, because I usually aim to get here by 2 p.m.

Not today.

For days, Ottawa police have been warning about the big demonstration expected to begin on Parliament Hill around noon.

The whole to-do will last until 5 p.m. and includes a march downtown with rolling road closures in Centretown.

Protesters will be marching starting around 1:30 p.m until 4 p.m.

The road closures by police will start around 1 p.m.

Heads up. March for Life today. 20,000 expected for the March. If you can. Stay out of the downtown core after 1330. When the March is in full swing you could get hung up in the core. Sorry can’t give you more specifics as yet. —@gatienmc

The march is expected to conclude with a return of protesters to Parliament Hill around 3 p.m.

Following the march, commuters should continue to expect traffic delays on Wellington Street as protesters will remain on Parliament Hill until around 5 p.m. and an influx of buses to take them away will surely impede traffic and public transit.



For me, it means I need to get to work before 1 p.m. to run the risk of not being late for a show that starts at 3 p.m.

I have my plan. Good luck with yours if you need one too.

Live blog

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me at​doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.