Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for May 1
Live traffic updates as they happen during the morning and afternoon commutes
Good morning commuters!
The city's website indicates today marks the start of closures of the multi-use pathways at Hurdman Station until summer.
That said, the same website also indicated the big hole in the middle of Somerset at Bayswater was supposed to be all done by yesterday — it's not, and seems to be days away from completion.
Today marks the start of lane reductions on the 417 west of Panmure Road to east of Highway 7 for 'microsurfacing' until August.
Gloucester Street re-opens today between Metcalfe Street and O'Connor Street.
Broadhead Avenue is supposed to close today between Clare Street and Iona Street until Oct. 1.
I guess we're really into construction season now.
Don't forget Prince of Wales is now reduced both directions south of Deakin, until late June. Have a great day!
Live blog
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me atdoug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.