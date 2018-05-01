Good morning commuters!

The city's website indicates today marks the start of closures of the multi-use pathways at Hurdman Station until summer.

That said, the same website also indicated the big hole in the middle of Somerset at Bayswater was supposed to be all done by yesterday — it's not, and seems to be days away from completion.

Today marks the start of lane reductions on the 417 west of Panmure Road to east of Highway 7 for 'microsurfacing' until August.

Gloucester Street re-opens today between Metcalfe Street and O'Connor Street.

Broadhead Avenue is supposed to close today between Clare Street and Iona Street until Oct. 1.

I guess we're really into construction season now.

Don't forget Prince of Wales is now reduced both directions south of Deakin, until late June. Have a great day!

