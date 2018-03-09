Good morning commuters!

Some of the secondary routes are very slippery due to consistent, continuing overnight snow.

Police in the central and eastern part of the city said there had been a few fender-benders on snowy roads overnight.

Visibility won't be great on the highways.

The snow is expected to stop falling right around the end of the afternoon rush.

Part of Elgin Street narrows Monday

Remember that major Elgin Street rehabilitation project? It starts Monday.

Beginning March 12, traffic on Elgin Street from McLeod to Waverley streets will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

Parking will be prohibited on that part of Elgin Street and on Frank Street from Elgin to Metcalfe Street.

The west side of the Frank/Elgin intersection will be closed to vehicles.

Frank Street will temporarily become a two-way road between Elgin and Metcalfe. Access to Jack Purcell Lane will be maintained.

The west side of the Gladstone Avenue and Elgin intersection will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

These restrictions will be in place for two months.

During 2018, OC Transpo service will be maintained on Elgin Street during construction with some bus stop adjustments and relocations — but you should expect some delays.

Have a great day!

Live blog

