Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for March 9
Live traffic updates as they happen during the morning and afternoon commutes
Good morning commuters!
Some of the secondary routes are very slippery due to consistent, continuing overnight snow.
Police in the central and eastern part of the city said there had been a few fender-benders on snowy roads overnight.
Visibility won't be great on the highways.
The snow is expected to stop falling right around the end of the afternoon rush.
Part of Elgin Street narrows Monday
Remember that major Elgin Street rehabilitation project? It starts Monday.
Beginning March 12, traffic on Elgin Street from McLeod to Waverley streets will be reduced to one lane in each direction.
Parking will be prohibited on that part of Elgin Street and on Frank Street from Elgin to Metcalfe Street.
The west side of the Frank/Elgin intersection will be closed to vehicles.
Frank Street will temporarily become a two-way road between Elgin and Metcalfe. Access to Jack Purcell Lane will be maintained.
The west side of the Gladstone Avenue and Elgin intersection will be reduced to one lane in each direction.
These restrictions will be in place for two months.
During 2018, OC Transpo service will be maintained on Elgin Street during construction with some bus stop adjustments and relocations — but you should expect some delays.
Have a great day!
Live blog
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me atdoug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.