Good morning commuters!

Hey, it snowed overnight again.

The better news is that it has stopped, at least at the start of our morning together.

Perhaps better still, is my daughter's class is going to Gatineau Park to snowshoe today.

That worked out well.

There were reports of 90 minute waits to get through the picket line and off Carleton's campus yesterday afternoon.

Pickets start this morning at 6 a.m. and continue until 10 p.m.

As usual, OC Transpo buses won't cross the lines and you can expect delays on Para Transpo services.

Lane closures and parking restrictions on Elgin Street around Waverley Street start Monday.

Have a great day!

