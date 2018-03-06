Good morning commuters from our live show at Coffee Culture in Smiths Falls!

It's shaping up to be a very quiet week … I suspect the March break in western Quebec has something to do with that.

Tuesday is typically the busiest commute, so we'll see what today holds.

By the time the afternoon rush is over we should have a pretty good indication of how calm a week this should be.

The strike continues at Carleton University by members of CUPE 2424, so expect tie-ups starting at 6 a.m. at both the Bronson Avenue side and the Colonel By Drive side of the campus.

OC Transpo buses won't cross picket lines, and ParaTranspo users should expect delays. The O-Train is running normally.

Have a great day!

Live blog

