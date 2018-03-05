Good morning commuters!

A serious, newsy traffic blog for you on three fronts.

First, CUPE 2424 members from Carleton University are on strike.

Expect major traffic tie-ups on Bronson Avenue near Carleton University, as well as on Colonel By Drive.

Support workers striking at@ucarleton pic.twitter.com/l2YUEH6WOZ — @HallieCBC

OC Transpo buses won't cross the picket lines and Para Transpo will likely experience delays, says OC Transpo.

Union members tell me pickets will be out in the intersections and drivers should be patient.

Secondly, a planned police protest by Ottawa tow truck drivers from 8:30 to 9 a.m.

It will start at the police station on Tenth Line Road in Orléans and travel to City Hall via Highways 174 and 417, taking the Catherine Street exit.

Apparently they won't be purposely slowing traffic, but expect some slowness on the 174 nonetheless.

Police also closed Data Centre Road for a homicide investigation all night. It opened again before 7 a.m.

Have a great day!

Live blog

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.