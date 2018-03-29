Skip to Main Content
Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for March 29

Notifications

Live Blog

Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for March 29

Follow live traffic updates during Ottawa Morning from 5:30 to 8:30 a.m. and All In A Day from 3 to 6 p.m.

Live traffic updates as they happen during the morning and afternoon commutes

Andrew Foote · CBC News ·
Roadwork on St-Joseph Boulevard that was expected to end tomorrow is now expected to end at the end of April. (Rob Antle/CBC)
comments

Good morning, commuters!

Happy opening day for all the baseball fans and a fond farewell to Robert Fontaine, our All in a Day film reviewer who's retiring after 25 years.

We're hosting a special live show at the Mayfair Theatre in the Glebe this afternoon for him.

Another foggy morning is in store. A fog advisory in place for the Kingston area, where it's expected to be the worst.

Our Radio-Canada colleagues asked if the St-Joseph Boulevard (in Orléans, not Gatineau) roadwork around Bearbrook Road is still on track to be finished on Friday.

No. It is now set to send at the end of April.

Watermain work is taking longer than expected, partially because the type of soil in the area is making it more difficult to get to the watermain itself.

Have a great day!

We'll be back on Tuesday following Easter weekend.

Live blog

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me at​doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.

About the Author

Andrew Foote

CBC Reporter

Andrew Foote has been with the CBC since February 2013 after graduating from Carleton University. He can be reached at andrew.foote@cbc.ca or @amkfoote on Twitter.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
    Report Typo or Error|

    Related Stories

    Popular Now

    1. Find more popular stories

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Discover more from CBC

    More stories from us