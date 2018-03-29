Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for March 29
Live traffic updates as they happen during the morning and afternoon commutes
Good morning, commuters!
Happy opening day for all the baseball fans and a fond farewell to Robert Fontaine, our All in a Day film reviewer who's retiring after 25 years.
We're hosting a special live show at the Mayfair Theatre in the Glebe this afternoon for him.
Another foggy morning is in store. A fog advisory in place for the Kingston area, where it's expected to be the worst.
Our Radio-Canada colleagues asked if the St-Joseph Boulevard (in Orléans, not Gatineau) roadwork around Bearbrook Road is still on track to be finished on Friday.
No. It is now set to send at the end of April.
Watermain work is taking longer than expected, partially because the type of soil in the area is making it more difficult to get to the watermain itself.
Have a great day!
We'll be back on Tuesday following Easter weekend.
Live blog
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me atdoug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.