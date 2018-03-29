Good morning, commuters!

Happy opening day for all the baseball fans and a fond farewell to Robert Fontaine, our All in a Day film reviewer who's retiring after 25 years.

We're hosting a special live show at the Mayfair Theatre in the Glebe this afternoon for him.

Another foggy morning is in store. A fog advisory in place for the Kingston area, where it's expected to be the worst.

Our Radio-Canada colleagues asked if the St-Joseph Boulevard (in Orléans, not Gatineau) roadwork around Bearbrook Road is still on track to be finished on Friday.

No. It is now set to send at the end of April.

Watermain work is taking longer than expected, partially because the type of soil in the area is making it more difficult to get to the watermain itself.

Have a great day!

We'll be back on Tuesday following Easter weekend.

