Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for March 28

Follow live traffic updates during Ottawa Morning from 5:30 to 8:30 a.m. and All In A Day from 3 to 6 p.m.

Andrew Foote · CBC News ·
I'm not sure if there's the stand-up paddleboard traffic yet, but we could see fog like this today. (And FYI, this photo was taken in late April 2014, so we may not be far from watersport weather.) (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)
Good morning, commuters! Another substitute traffic guide today.

Trevor Pritchard, who was in the desk the last two days, mentioned yesterday that the closure of the on-ramp from Carling Avenue to the eastbound Highway 417 was still causing some confusion and congestion on that stretch of the highway.

As you can see, it's causing a bit of a surprise merge in the furthest right lane, which is now blocked off with big barriers.

So let's hope this gets less and less surprising and less and less of an issue.

As you can see, the right-hand lane near the now-closed Carling Avenue on-ramp has been caught up in the closure, which temporarily shrinks the highway. (MTO)

Be mindful of fog this morning, which will mix with patchy drizzle. Hopefully none of the falling slush that started smacking down on our shoulders toward the end of yesterday's rush.

Fog seemingly will be at its worst if you're in the Belleville-Cobourg area, which is the only region with an Environment Canada fog advisory warning of near-zero visibility in places this morning.

It seems we'll be in for a rainy end to March, based on the forecast.

Why, just yesterday the forecast for Thursday was 12 C and sunny.

One new piece of roadwork today won't have much of an impact on traffic — they're setting up a crane to take down a tree on the south end Denbury Avenue near Broadview Public School.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me at​doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.

