Let's start with some significant construction news for people who live or work in the downtown: starting today there will be weekday lane restrictions on Laurier Avenue between O'Connor and Bank streets.

Utility crews will be performing work, forcing Laurier down to one lane from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Those restrictions should be in place — weekends excepted — until April 20.

We'll also get a better sense today of how the permanent closure of the eastbound Queensway on-ramp near the Westgate Shopping Centre is affecting traffic patterns. It remained open during Monday morning rush hour but has now been shuttered.

Ottawa police will also be enforcing the no-entry signs on Rideau Street at Dalhousie Street and Colonel By Drive. They've been getting complaints about drivers trying to take a quick shortcut, and officers handed out 27 tickets yesterday.

The sunshine and above-zero temperatures mean more cyclists and pedestrians on the roads, too. So to quote a cinematic classic, let's all be excellent to each other.

