Today marks the beginning of the end for one Highway 417 on-ramp near the Westgate Shopping Centre.
The on-ramp from westbound Carling Avenue to the eastbound Queensway is expected to shut down for good today as the province embarks on a major widening project of the highway.
It was still open during early morning rush hour, though keep detours in mind as the day goes on.
A temporary reprieve? Commuters still able to use @WestgateOnramp off Carling to access WB 4-17. @OttawaMorning @CBCOttawa pic.twitter.com/UpJhHYcKDe—
@HallieCBC
For most drivers, their best bet will be to take the nearby on-ramp at the intersection of Carling and Kirkwood Avenue.
Detour signs will be in place to direct people around the closures.
If you commute through the downtown on foot, meanwhile, you'll soon be able to saunter once more along the north side of Gloucester Street between Elgin and Metcalfe streets.
Demolition work there is expected to wrap up today, and the sidewalk should reopen.
No concerns weatherwise today: it's just sun, sun and more sun.
If you've been thinking about hauling that bicycle out of winter storage, this might just be the week to do it.
Live blog
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me at doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.