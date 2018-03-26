Today marks the beginning of the end for one Highway 417 on-ramp near the Westgate Shopping Centre.

The on-ramp from westbound Carling Avenue to the eastbound Queensway is expected to shut down for good today as the province embarks on a major widening project of the highway.

It was still open during early morning rush hour, though keep detours in mind as the day goes on.

A temporary reprieve? Commuters still able to use @WestgateOnramp off Carling to access WB 4-17. @OttawaMorning @CBCOttawa pic.twitter.com/UpJhHYcKDe — @HallieCBC

For most drivers, their best bet will be to take the nearby on-ramp at the intersection of Carling and Kirkwood Avenue.

Detour signs will be in place to direct people around the closures.

If you commute through the downtown on foot, meanwhile, you'll soon be able to saunter once more along the north side of Gloucester Street between Elgin and Metcalfe streets.

Demolition work there is expected to wrap up today, and the sidewalk should reopen.

No concerns weatherwise today: it's just sun, sun and more sun.

If you've been thinking about hauling that bicycle out of winter storage, this might just be the week to do it.

