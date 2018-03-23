Good morning commuters!

Happy Friday.

It may not be a happy Monday for folks in Carlington and Merivale who are losing one of their access ramps to eastbound Highway 417 … forever.

Beginning Monday March 26, the on-ramp from the westbound lanes of Carling Avenue leading to the eastbound lanes of the 417 near the Westgate Shopping Centre will be closed.

This closure is to allow for the rehabilitation and widening of the 417 between Maitland Avenue and Island Park Drive.

It will never reopen.

Traffic should follow Kirkwood Avenue to Carling Avenue to access the existing ramp to Highway 417 eastbound.

Have a great weekend!

Live blog

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me at​doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.