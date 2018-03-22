Good morning commuters!
The strike continues at Carleton University, so expect continued slow-downs on Bronson Avenue and Colonel By Drive heading to or past the campus.
Work also continues on three blocks of Elgin Street south of City Hall.
Nothing else new to warn you about. Another sunny day seems to be in store.
Good thing, too — I've run out of firewood.
That said, there could be snow tomorrow.
Calling out bad roads
Voting is underway on CAA's annual "worst roads" list.
I assume Hunt Club Road and Carling Avenue will take their rightful, annual place on the list again.
Any others you hate driving or biking on? Tell me about them via doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
A thank you from a bus driver
I got a call from OC Transpo driver Frank Fata who wanted to thank his passengers who were on the #7 bus during yesterday morning's rush.
They were forced to stop on Wellington Street at O'Connor Street for a medical emergency with one of the passengers, who Fata says fainted.
"Some of them stayed on board to help and I wanted to thank them for that," he said.
Andrew Foote will be filling in for me this afternoon on All In A Day. I have to head to the Valley.
Have a great day!
Live blog
