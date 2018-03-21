Good morning commuters!

It seems at least once a month, CBC Radio One plays the 1972 hit Popcorn by Hot Butter before the 5:30 a.m. start of Ottawa Morning.

It is now stuck in my head — and apparently the heads of everyone around me, who keep involuntarily humming or whistling that evil refrain.

It reminds me of my elementary school days in the 1980s when that song was part of a medley of hits, played over the school PA system for us to dance to.

More baffling, perhaps, is the fact that this so called "Health Hustle" also included the stogie-referencing King Of The Road.

A dance classic.

I digress.

Oh, right, Traffic.

No new construction today.

Nor is the weather much of a commute concern.

Just a continuation of the lane reductions along the three blocks of Elgin Street affected by the first stage of the rehabilitation project around Gladstone Avenue.

The strike also continues at Carleton University, affecting traffic on Bronson Avenue and Colonel By Drive.

Have a great day!

