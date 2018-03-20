Good morning commuters!
First day of spring, my ear. I just heard it feels like -18 outside.
The arrival of spring at 12:15 p.m. today will usher in the start of construction season as well. Expect to see more of that very soon.
For now, there's nothing major underway.
In fact, those lane reductions on St. Joseph Boulevard near Bearbrook Road are scheduled to end at the end of next week, which is also a short week because of Good Friday.
As well, the strike at Carleton is in its third week now, and construction continues on Elgin Street from McLeod to Waverley streets.
Have a great day!
FERMETURE> ALEXANDRE-TACHÉ dir. OUEST entre MILLAR et HADLEY, de 7h à 19h, du lundi au samedi, jusqu'au 25 mai. Détour par les rues voisines. Camions lourds> Montcalm/St-Joseph. Installation de feux de signalisation. https://t.co/2VPurLeed8 #iciottgat—
@circul_ottgat
