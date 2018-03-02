Good morning commuters!

Spring must be around the corner, because I just put in my summer vacation requests.

I still haven't seen a robin, but I have seen a number of motorcycles … and even a jug of detergent on Highway 417, whatever that means.

As we should know by now, that stretch of O'Connor Street reopened yesterday morning.

One of the best routes to the 417 from downtown is available to you again.

A sight for sore driving eyes on O'Connor Street at Laurier Avenue. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

Not only is there serious construction on the 417 between Carling and Maitland avenues, but it's happening below the highway as well.

Some serious lane reductions began this week on Island Park Drive behind the Westgate Mall, right under the 417.

Very slow there at times.

And it seems like it's going to be there for a while — yesterday they set up barriers and a trailer.

Have a great day!

