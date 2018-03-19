Good morning, commuters!

Andrew is in for Doug today, the last full day of winter. And boy, does it sure feel like we're smack dab in the middle of the coldest, darkest season today with this morning's windchill making it feel below –20.

Thankfully (for commuters, at least), it was also pretty cold Saturday and Sunday, so while there was an eensy-weensy bit of melt happening on patches of snow or ice in direct sunlight yesterday, it hasn't meant slippery roads and sidewalks.

That's not just my eye test, the MTO's daily roads report backs me up.

Clear, sunny days ahead

It's also clear, sunny driving days as far as the forecast can see.

We've benefited from March Break taking some of the bite out of rush hour the last few weeks, but the breaks are over on both sides of the provincial boundary, which should mean more congestion as routines resume — particularly for school buses.

A positive: OC Transpo is back to its regular schedule after being reduced in some places over the last week.

As well, the strike at Carleton is in its third week now, and construction continues on Elgin Street from McLeod to Waverley streets.

